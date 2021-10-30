New Delhi: Senior India cricketer Dinesh Karthik – who became father to twins recently – has finally broken his silence on the bundle of joy he has been showered with. On Saturday, Karthik took to Twitter and thanked his family and friends for their best wishes and blessings. He also pointed that this is the start of a new journey and reckoned he is ready for it.Also Read - Asif Ali Does an MS Dhoni-Like Gun Shot Celebration After Pakistan Beat Afghanistan in Super 12 Match; Twitterverse Reacts

Karthik tweeted: "Thank you to all our friends, family, fans and each and everyone for your wonderful wishes and blessings…our heart is full of joy Couldn't be more excited to begin this new journey of parenthood. Sleepless nights and diaper duties…here we come!"

Thank you to all our friends, family, fans and each and everyone for your wonderful wishes and blessings…our heart is full of joy ❤️

Couldn’t be more excited to begin this new journey of parenthood. Sleepless nights and diaper duties…here we come! — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 30, 2021

On Thursday, Karthik took to Twitter and broke the news to his fans, “And just like that 3 became 5.” Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal tied the knot in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies in 2015.

Pallikal is one of the most prominent squash players in the country. She was the first Indian to become to break into the top 10 in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Women’s rankings.

Dipika also posted photos of herself, Karthik and their baby boys on social media. Karthik and Dipika also revealed the names of their baby boys — Kabir Pallikal Karthik and Zian Pallikal Karthik.