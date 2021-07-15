London: India cricketer-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthik revealed his side of the story after stepping down as Kolkata Knight Riders captain in the middle of the 2021 season. During a recent conversation with Gaurav Kapur, Karthik revealed how the management helped him through the process and why Eoin Morgan was reluctant to take up the mantle of the leader.Also Read - Smriti Mandhana Wins Twitterverse With Her Breathtaking 51-Ball 70 During 4th T20I vs Eng-W

"We were aware of it. I think a lot of credit should be given to KKR because they handled it very well. They understood my situation. I was the problem, nobody else. From the moment, I'm not very sure, then they're like 'fine, there's Morgan'. He (Morgan) actually was very reluctant," Karthik said.

Karthik revealed that Morgan – who was already the limited-overs captain of England – did not want added pressure as he just wanted to enjoy playing the IPL.

“For him, he’s captaining England, such a high-pressure thing. He wants to come and play the IPL and enjoy it. And he was thoroughly enjoying it up to the point. He was vice-captain so basically, it’s about helping me,” he added.

Karthik decided to step down as skipper of the franchise when KKR was placed No 4 in the points table with eight points. It was his personal form that was bothering him. He has amassed merely 108 runs in those games with one half-century.

“But when I said this, he said ‘no, no’. And we were high on the table too; we had played some seven games and won four. We were No. 4 or 3 on the table. He said ‘are you crazy? Why would you do this? I don’t understand what you’re trying to do.’ Then I explained things to him,” Karthik added further.