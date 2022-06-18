Rajkot: Dinesh Karthik stole the show on Thursday night in Rajkot against South Africa in the 4th T20I as his 27-ball 55 in the end gave India the perfect finish. Following the win, Karthik was named the Man of the Match for his contribution with the bat.Also Read - Video of Dinesh Karthik BIZARRELY Pausing Mid-Innings Interview During IND vs SA 4th T20I at Rajkot Goes VIRAL | WATCH

At the post-match presentation, Karthik revealed coach Rahul Dravid's advise to him. The advise is similar to what former India captain MS Dhoni has told time and again. The advise was to focus on the process and not on the result.

"The series is on the line which is great. Rahul Dravid has focused on what batters and bowlers need to do and not the results, the dressing room is secure and feels fuzzy which is good. That clarity and environment has helped," he said.

Karthik also spoke of the dressing-room environment and said he feels safe in there.

“Just feels good, I’m getting used to being interviewed with people I played with (he says as he speaks to Murali Kartik). I’m very secure in this set up. In the last game, things didn’t go well but I felt safe after going back to the dressing room,” Karthik said further.

During the game, Karhik also broke a Dhoni record as he became the oldest Indian cricketer to hit a T20I fifty.

South Africa could never get into the chase with wickets falling regularly. The series decider will be played in Bengaluru on Sunday and India would start favourites thanks to their current form.