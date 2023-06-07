By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Dinesh Karthik Suggests India’s Playing XI For WTC Final: Ravindra Jadeja Over Ravi Ashwin, Play Four Seamers
WTC Final: Ashwin admitted that Umesh Yadav has been good in the nets and hence should be in the XI.
London: While there is much speculation over the possible playing XI for the World Test Championship final at the Oval in London, veteran India cricketer Dinesh Karthik – who is part of the broadcast team in the UK – suggested his playing XI. As per Karthik, India should leave out Ravichandran Ashwin and play four seamers. This is a stunning suggestion as Ashwin has been the leader of the spin-attack for India in Tests. Ashwin admitted that Umesh Yadav has been good in the nets and hence should be in the XI.
“Leave out Ashwin and play four pacers. I enjoyed Ashwin bowling in Southampton, but – is the coach gonna do the same thing again? I doubt it. Umesh Yadav has bowled well in the nets. He is looking sharp, and feeling good body-wise. I have a strong feeling they’ll go with Umesh,” he said on Cricbuzz.
Claiming that Virat Kohli is batting brilliantly after a good IPL season, Karthik reckoned the former India captain would be a key player for India.
“He [Virat Kohli] batted well right from the start. In the first game, he got a 70 against Mumbai Indians. He was looking top-notch, and right at the back end of the IPL. He showed his class. The two hundreds that he got is phenomenal. He is batting brilliantly and I am very sure he’ll have a good score,” he said.
The game starts at 3:30 PM IST at the Kennington Oval in London. It is expected to be a cracking game as both sides are well-matched.
