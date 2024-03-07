Home

Dinesh Karthik last featured in India's T20 World Cup squad which was played in Australia.

Dinesh Karthik To Announce Retirement After IPL 2024: Report

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik will reportedly announce retirement after 2024 season of the Indian Premier League which is scheduled to start from March 22 and the first match will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Karthik will now shift his focus to domestic career with Tamil Nadu as well as his broadcasting stints.

“The veteran 38-yr-old WK batter Dinesh Karthik will reportedly end his IPL career post the 2024 season. He will shift his focus to his domestic career with Tamil Nadu as well as his broadcasting stints” reported Sportskeeda.

