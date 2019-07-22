India’s Tour of West Indies 2019: BCCI announced a 15-member T20I, ODI and Test squad for the West Indies tour. While most of the selection was as predicted, there were some players who have made the cut but missed out. On the other hand, there were a couple of new faces in Navdeep Saini and Deepak Chahar which also makes for a very interesting selection. While the mystery around MS Dhoni’s future snowballs, let’s look at the players who missed the bus for the West Indies tour.

Shubman Gill: The young right-hander has been in ominous form in domestic cricket he was poised to make the cut and hence his non-inclusion became the talking point once the squads were announced. According to chief selector MSK Prasad, Gill is one for the future and would be picked when the time is right.

Dinesh Karthik: The veteran was picked for the World Cup squad and it looked like he may have a couple of years more in him. But with him not getting selected for any of the teams, it seems the BCCI has shut the door on him as they look set to invest in Rishabh Pant who looks to be the future.

Karun Nair: A fine Test cricketer and has been having a good run in the domestic circuit. He also has a triple century to his name and the feeling was that he will make it to the Test squad at No 5 or 6, but with India trusting Rohit and Rahane at that spot, he missed getting picked. He was also in the reckoning.

Mayank Agarwal: The young top-order batsman has not put a foot wrong since his debut in Australia. His temperament and sound technique also got him picked in the World Cup squad once Vijay Shankar picked up an injury. He has age on his side and it felt that he would be selected for the tour but that has not happened and that is quite baffling.