Dinesh Karthik Urges BCCI To Name Ravichandran Ashwin As India Captain In Asian Games 2023

Reports in the media state that Shikhar Dhawan is likely to lead India in the Asian Games 2023 with NCA head VVS Laxman as head coach.

Ravichandran Ashwin last player for India in an ODI was in 2022. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Amid rumours that Shikhar Dhawan is likely to lead a second string Indian team in the upcoming Asian Games 2023, India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik carked the BCCI to name Ravichandran Ashwin as captain in quadrennial extravaganza if the later isn’t in their scheme if things for the upcoming ODI World Cup at home.

