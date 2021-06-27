Southampton: On his first official stint as a commentator, Dinesh Karthik stole the show easily with his straightforwardness and wit during the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton. From sharing the weather updates for fans to cracking a joke in the comm box, Karthik did it all. Days after the WTC Final, Karthik took to Instagram and shared his experience of becoming a commentator for the first time. Also Read - New Zealand Speedster, Neil Wagner in Complete Awe After Resounding Reception at Auckland Airport

“This one, I just cannot describe in words… I started this journey to experience the other side of cricket and wanted to share the journey with y’all too… and the love and appreciation I got from everyone just made everything worth it! Love you all!” Dinesh Karthik wrote in an Instagram post. Also Read - WTC Final: Why Blame Virat Kohli Alone? Arun Lal Defends Indian Skipper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019)

Also Read - Kyle Jamieson is Going to Become One of Leading All-Rounders: Sachin Tendulkar

Karthik shared a 90-second video where he also shares behind-the-scenes glimpses with his fans. His commentary stint will now extend to the inaugural Hundred, which is a 100-ball-an-innings competition in England that will begin on July 21.

Karthik still plays cricket actively in the Indian Premier League. He represents the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise. He will be seen in action as and when IPL resumes.

Meanwhile, it was heartbreaking for Indian fans as the Virat Kohli-led side was thrashed by eight wickets. India was outplayed in all three departments and NZ was the deserving winners.

The Indian side will now take on England in a five-match Test series that will start soon.