Abu Dhabi: Ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup game between New Zealand and Afghanistan on Sunday, the buzz is massive. The result of the match will decide India’s fate in the ongoing tournament. While Indian fans are wishing luck to Afghanistan ahead of the crucial game, senior India cricketer Dinesh Karthik put forth an Indian perspective of how fans in India are feeling. He came up with a hilarious meme to express himself.Also Read - New Zealand-Afghanistan Would Probably be Most-Watched After India-Pakistan, Reckons Aakash Chopra

The meme has gone viral and that shows how much Indians want Afghanistan to win. The meme shows people trying to get inside a local train which is already full.

People wanting Afghanistan to win today board the train 🔊#NZvAFG pic.twitter.com/okEjatC8bW — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 7, 2021

Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan

Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult