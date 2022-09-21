New Delhi: Dinesh Karthik who is currently playing for India against Australia for the T20Is in Mohali shared photos of his wife Dipika Pallikal on the occasion of her 31st birthday. The couple has always been seen supporting each other in the social space Dinesh Karthik’s wife Dipika Pallikal was part of India’s Commonwealth contingent as she clinched the bronze medal in squash.Also Read - IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs England Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Central County Ground Hove 5 PM IST September 21, Wednesday

Dinesh Karthik Shared this photo on his Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019)

Also Read - Ravi Shastri Slams India's Sloppy Fielding Against Australia, Says Where is that X-Factor ?

The wicket-keeper batter shared this photo and captioned ”

Happiest birthday my biggest 🌟” Also Read - WATCH: Rohit Sharma Grabs Dinesh Karthik By the Cheek in a Playful Manner, Video Goes VIRAL

After updating the photo on social media the users started reacting to the photo as

“Happy birthday dear ma’am 🎂🎉🎈” as a user commented on Dinesh Karthik’s Instagram.

Dinesh Karthik is currently in Mohali along with the Indian Cricket team for the T20I series against Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Recently on Dinesh Karthik’s birthday, Dipika also posted two pictures in which she is posing with DK and in the other, the cricketer is cutting the cake while the parents are holding their two babies.