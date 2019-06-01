Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik: Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik turns 34 today. He is in the UK and is a part of the Indian cricket team. Karthik’s wife ace squash player Dipika Pallikal took to Instagram to wish her husband in the most romantic manner. She referred to Karthik as the ‘captain of my heart’. The two sports stars got hitched back in 2015 in traditional Christian and Hindu wedding styles. Karthik’s love story has been quite surreal. The wedding vows were exchanged in Chennai on August 18, 2015, in a grand Christian wedding.

He first got married to his childhood darling Nikita Vanjara back in 2007 but the couple divorced in 2012. After the unfortunate separation, he met Dipika. Apparently, both Karthik and Dipika visited the same fitness coach and that seems to be the inception point.

“Happy Birthday to the captain of my heart” read Dipika Pallikal’s romantic post. The story did not end with just that post, India allrounder Hardik Pandya responded to the post with emoticons.

Team India will play their tournament opener against a formidable South African unit, who have not started their campaign like they would have liked to. South Africa lost their tournament opener against England, who thrashed then by 104 runs. India will heavily rely on Virat Kohli, who is their No 1 batsman and Jasprit Bumrah who has been in the supreme form off late.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue are making the most of their time in the UK. Yesterday, the players were spotted bonding and having fun over a game of paintball.