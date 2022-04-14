New Delhi: After a three-year long hiatus of no squash to winning a World Mixed Doubles Championship, Dipika Pallikal has seen it all. Current World no. 19 Dipika made an astonishing comeback with her training partner Saurav Ghosal, who is now also her brother-in-law. In an interview with Indian Express, Dipika speaks candidly on her career getting altered by motherhood and how getting back to court meant world happiness for her.Also Read - Dinesh Karthik, Indian Cricket’s Most Undersold Star

"I've always been mentally tough, very driven with my goals and put blinders on. So of course, I go to every tournament to win," she says, though adding her expectations were tempered, having given birth just six months back. "Like I kept telling Saurav and Dinesh (the cricketer Dinesh Karthik is her husband), just being back on court was top of the world happiness for me."

And just like that 3 became 5🤍@DineshKarthik and I are very humbled to have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys, Kabir Pallikal Karthik & Zian Pallikal Karthik, and we could not be happier🤍 pic.twitter.com/siyyt3MlUU — Dipika Pallikal (@DipikaPallikal) October 28, 2021

The 30-year old said that she is privileged to have the kind of support system behind her career. “I know I’m very privileged and was lucky to have lots of people look after the boys,” she says. And my parents, sisters, Dinesh’s family, all contributed towards this goal. I even felt like it was my responsibility towards them and I had to win in return of the confidence and effort they had put in,” she says.

There was a time, where Dipika didn’t want to return to the court, however, amidst a lot of self doubt, she begin to pick herself up. “I’ll be honest. For a year and-a-half, I didn’t want to return. But after the boys were born, I wanted to pull up my sleeves and come back. There are lots of people pulling you down, telling you ‘you should be home with the kids.’ Then there’s the self-doubt. But proving people wrong has always been a big thing for me,” she says.

She also credits Dinesh Karthik (Indian cricket player) for the support. Whether being in the stands or juggling careers and parenthood, Karthik and Dipika have stood firm together. “He understands and that’s the best. Being married to Dinesh also means we are both juggling playing careers and parenthood. He’s also on the road most of the time, and World Doubles clashed with IPL. This was the first time we were both going to be away from the babies, so I’m grateful for the support system,” she says.