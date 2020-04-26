Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Diriangen FC vs Real Esteli FC Nicaragua League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match DIR vs EST at Estadio Independencia: In one of the most-awaited battles of Nicaragua League 2020, Diriangen FC will be taking on Real Esteli at the Estadio Independencia, Esteli on Saturday night (Sunday early morning in India on April 26). The Nicaragua League match will start at 6.30 AM (IST). Real Esteli will be taking on Diriangen in what shall be an intriguing contest in the Nicaragua League. Both the teams are evenly poised at this stage of the tournament with 31 points apiece in their kitty and will play their 17th fixture. However, Real Esteli’s superior goal difference puts them at third, while, Dirigangen is a spot blow at fourth. Both Diriangen and Esteli will be looking to register nothing less than a victory which will put their side a decent lead in the standings. Meanwhile, table-toppers Managua have a five-point advantage and have 36 points under their belt. The live TV or online broadcast of the Nicaragua League 2020 football game will not be available in India. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Dynamo Brest vs Shakhtyor Soligorsk Belarus Premier League 2020- Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For DYB vs SHSO Today's Match at Stadyen DASK Brestski 9.30PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Nicaragua League 2020 match between Diriangen FC and Real Esteli FC will start at 6.30 AM IST. Also Read - FCC vs Swingers MyTeam11 Team Prediction Cricket Taipei T10 League Captain And Vice Captain Fantasy Cricket Tips at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Estadio Independencia, Esteli Also Read - Titans vs TCA MyTeam11 Team Prediction Cricket Taipei T10 League Captain And Vice Captain Fantasy Cricket Tips at 11:00 AM IST

My Dream11 Team

R Espinoza (GK); E. Tellez, M. Rosas, J. Casco, B Montiel, R. Rodriguez (C), D. Zuniga, L. Coronel, J. Coronel, A Hernandez (VC), B. Ayerdis.

DIR vs EST Probable XIs

Diriangen FC: R Espinoza (GK); E Tellez, B Montiel, B Laureiro, J Zapata, J Coronel, T Lopez, M Fletes, D Zuniga, A Acuna, G Rodriguez

Real Esteli FC: H Maradiaga (GK); F Paz, J Casco, C Gutierrez, L Lopez, B Ayerdis, J Barrera, M Lopez, O Acevedo, F Tavano, E Castillo.

DIR vs EST SQUADS

Diriangen FC: Bernardo Gradilla, Ronaldo Espinoza, Jezerth Valenzuela, Yair Espinoza, Oscar Balladares, Érick Téllez, Bismarck Montiel, Cyril Errington, Denis Mayorga, Bryant Román, Jason Coronel, Bernardo Laureiro, Luis Fernando Coronel, Víctor Parrales, Francisco Vargas, Daniel Martínez, Elyin Hernández, Jeffrey Araica, Tulio López, Jonathan Zapata, Marvin Fletes, Misael Álvarez, Elvin Martínez, Engel Balladare, Álvaro Hernández, Abner Acuña, Miguel Pucharella, Danilo Zúñiga, David Jarquin, Kevin González, Cristóbal Aragón, Moisés Collado, Sebastian Barquero.

Real Esteli FC: Henry Maradiaga, Denver Fox, Esdras Gonzalez, Jason Casco, Oscar Renan-Lopez, Cristian Mauriel-Gutierrez, Manuel Rosas, Francisco Paz, Richard Rodriguez, Josue Quijano, Luis Lopez-Pindea, Janathan Sanchez, Edgar Castillo-Bellorin, Ricardo Rivas-Gomaz, Lucio Barroca, Jorge Betancur, Juan Barrera, Oscar Acevedo, Marlon Lopez, Jaime Ayala, Yohn Mosquera, Oscar Castellon-Ruiz, Harold Medina, Jesus Leal, Henry Garcia, Fabrizio Tavano, Brandon Ayerdis, Taufic Guarch, Luis Acuna, Vinicius De-Souza, Widman Talavera, Henry Figueros.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DIR Dream11 Team/ EST Dream11 Team/ Diriangen FC Dream11 Team/ Real Esteli FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.