Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar on Monday lost his F52 category bronze medal at the Paralympics here after being found ineligible in disability classification assessment by the competition panel. The 41-year-old BSF man, whose Army man father was injured during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, produced a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia on Sunday.Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Live Scores And Updates, Day 6: Javelin Thrower Sumit Antil Wins Gold, India End Day On Historic 5-Medal High

However, the result was challenged by some competitors. Also Read - Rajasthan Government Announces Cash Rewards For Paralympic Medal Winners; Shooter Avani Lekhara to Get Rs 3 Crore

“…the panel was unable to allocate the athlete Vinod Kumar from NPC India with a sport class and the athlete was designated as Classification not Completed (CNC),” the organisers said in a statement. “The athlete is therefore ineligible for the Men’s F52 Discus medal event and his results in that competition are void,” it added. Also Read - Goosebump Moment! India’s National Anthem Played After Avani Lekhara’s Historic Gold Medal Win at Tokyo Paralympics | Watch

F52 is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, with athletes competing in seated position with cervical cord injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and functional disorder.

Para-athletes are classified depending on the type and extent of their disability. The classification system allows athletes to compete those with a similar level of ability.

There are 10 impairment groups in the Paralympics: eight involve physical impairments, and the other groupings are for visual and intellectual impairments.

Vinod’s classification was done on August 22.

(With PTI Inputs)