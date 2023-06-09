Home

World Cup 2023: Disney+Hotstar To Stream Asia Cup, WC For Free On Mobiles

Disney+ Hotstar is going to be the official broadcaster for the Asia Cup and World Cup 2023. The company’s mobile app will stream the matches for free in India.

The free live streaming facility has been extended for tablets as well.

Cricket fans have been eagerly anticipating the Asia Cup and World Cup this year. Over billions of viewers will be watching these tournaments on their smartphones, laptops, or television screens. In a delightful piece of news for all fans of the games, Disney+ Hotstar has announced that the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will be available for streaming without any charge on the mobile app.

It is expected that more than 540 million smartphone users across various regions in India will be streaming the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup live on the platform. This facility has been extended for tablets as well.

What Has Disney Announced?

Disney, in one of its press releases, said, “The move to lift the paywall for mobile-only viewers of both, the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, is aimed at further democratizing the game of cricket and making it accessible to as many mobile users in India as possible for the duration of the season.”

Disney+ Hotstar’s Move To Increase Viewership

Adding further to their statement, Disney+ Hotstar chief Sajith Sivanandan said, “Disney+ Hotstar has remained at the forefront of the rapidly evolving OTT industry in India and the various innovations we have introduced to continue enhancing the viewer experience has allowed us to delight our audiences across the region. Making the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup available to a wider audience, we believe, will help us grow the overall eco-system.”

Besides the World Cup, India may also host the Asia Cup this September. This guarantees nearly two months of constant cricket action, from September till mid-November. The Asia Cup has 13 scheduled matches. In the World Cup, 10 countries will battle it out to win the coveted trophy in 48 matches.

With this new move of streaming the World Cup and Asia Cup matches for free, Disney+ Hotstar hopes for huge numbers in terms of viewership for cricket’s most premier competition.

This move comes right after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League, which has set a record in terms of viewership numbers in both television and digital platforms. Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India made a monumental decision by splitting the rights of the TATA IPL, giving Disney Star the exclusive TV rights while JioCinema got hold of the digital rights.

