Abu Dhabi: Team Abu Dhabi registered yet another victory in the Abu Dhabi T10 after defeating The Chennai Braves by seven wickets on Sunday. The side is placed in the second spot on the table with 12 points from 8 matches.Also Read - BT vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Match 24: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s- Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls, Team News & Injury Updates For Today's T10 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 9:30 PM IST November 28 Sunday

Speaking during the match against The Chennai Braves, Team Abu Dhabi General Manager Shane Anderson spoke about the beauty of the Abu Dhabi T10, “The big difference between Abu Dhabi T10 and all the franchises around the world is that we don’t have a quota for players from certain nationalities. The beauty of T10 is that it’s extremely diverse.” Also Read - NW vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 Match 23: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints, Playing 11s- Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:30 PM IST November 28 Sunday

Asked about the reasons behind the appointment of Paul Farbrace as the coach of Team Abu Dhabi, Anderson said, “We always want a mix of good people to be involved in this team. If everyone’s got the right attitude, everyone’s positive and everyone’s together then we are going to have success. And I think Paul Farbrace really stood out when we started discussing strategy for the team. I like his thought process and therefore it was an easy decision for us.” Also Read - TAD vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints Abu Dhabi T10: Captain, Probable 11s, Team News - Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves, Injury Updates For Today's T10 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 5:30 PM IST November 28 Sunday

Anderson also spoke about their efforts of building a fanbase for Team Abu Dhabi, “We are a young franchise. This is our third year. We are building our fanbase organically here in Abu Dhabi. We’ve had some great crowds this year. And we will continue to build our fanbase over the next few years.”

Asked if the T10 format could be seen in other tournaments, Anderson said, “A lot of established players have been talking about the T10 as a potential way into the Olympics. The entertainment in T10 is undeniable.”