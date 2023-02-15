Home

Djokovic Has ‘Complete Game’ Of Federer And ‘Tenacity’ Of Nadal, Says Serbian’s Ex-Coach Marian Vajda

Djokovic Has 'Complete Game' Of Federer And 'Tenacity' Of Nadal, Says Serbian's Ex-Coach Marian Vajda (Image Credit- IANS)

New Delhi: Novak Djokovic’s former coach Marian Vajda observed that the Serbian tennis legend has the “complete game” of Roger Federer and the “tenacity” of Rafael Nadal.

Vajda coached Djokovic from 2006-2017 and from 2018-2022, with the pair winning a total of 20 Grand Slams together. They parted ways in 2017 before reuniting in 2018. The two finally split their ways in December 2021 due to a professional issue.

While the pair have gone their separate ways, Djokovic went on to win Wimbledon last July and the Australian Open last month, taking his total to 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles.

Speaking to Argentinean media outlet Ole, Vajda spoke about the ‘Big Three’ that have dominated the men’s game and called Djokovic the mixture of Nadal and Federer.

“Each one has their own characteristics, but Novak is a mixture of both. He has the complete game of Roger and the tenacity of Nadal, and that combination is deadly,” Vajda said.

Vajda also explained what caused him and Djokavic to part ways after so many successful years together.

“The relationship continues well, but it was cut off due to a professional issue. It was a very difficult separation on an emotional level for both, but life goes on and Novak continues to be Novak. He’s stabilising, he knows how to train, how to get along with Goran. I’m fine, he’s fine. And that’s how it has to be,” he said.

Speaking about the Big Three’s characteristics, Vadja said they have very different styles of play and their mentality is what took them to the top of the game.

“When it comes to tennis, everyone has their surface: Rafa loves clay, Roger hard courts, Nole grass. They have different styles and strategies of how to face the tournaments,” he said.

“They always play well, and the objectives are the same: to be the best. They always want more and more and go forward. For 15-20 years, they were and still are the best. The mentality is key, and I think the rivalry has helped them: it is the fuel they have to continue,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.