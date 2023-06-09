Home

Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2023 Semifinal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Tennis Match Live On TV, Online

Here are the details of when and where to watch the French Open 2023 semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz online and on TV in India.

French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz in semifinal 1. (Pic: Roland Garros/ Twitter)

New Delhi: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are scheduled to play against each other for the first time in more than a year when they meet in the French Open semifinals. The much-anticipated showdown is the first singles match on Friday at Court Philippe Chatrier.

It is the 45th Grand Slam semifinal for Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, and the second for Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain.

Djokovic is hoping to leave Roland Garros this year with his third title in Paris and his 23rd major championship overall, which would break a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in the history of tennis.

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semi-final match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open semi-finall match will take place at 6:15 PM IST, June 9, Friday.

Where will the vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open semi-final match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open semi-final match will be taking place on Court Philippe Chatrier at Stade Roland Garros.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open semi-final match be broadcasted live on television in India?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semi-final match will be broadcasted live on television in India via Sony Ten Network.

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semi-final match be live streamed in India?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open semi-final match will be live streamed in India via Sony LIV.

(Written By- Utkarsh Rathour)

