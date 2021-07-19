DJU vs IKS Dream11 Team Prediction Swedish League

Djurgardens IF vs IK Sirius Dream11 Team Prediction Swedish League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DJU vs IKS at Tele2 Arena: In another exciting encounter of Swedish League, IK Sirius will lock horns with the Djurgardens IF at the Tele2 Arena on Monday. The Swedish League DJU vs IKS match will start at 10.30 PM IST – July 19. Djurgardens IF have won all their six matches so far in the tournament, while IK Sirius has failed to in a single match.

Time: The Swedish League match between Djurgardens IF and IK Sirius will kick-off at 10.30 PM IST – July 19.

Venue: Tele2 Arena.

DJU vs IKS My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – J Widell Zetterstrom

Defenders – A Fonny Witry (VC), J Une Larsson, H Ekdal

Midfielders – M Eriksson, R Schuller, L Shabani, M Mathisen, J Karlsson (C)

Strikers – J Asoro, C Kouakou

DJU vs IKS Probable Playing 11s

Djurgardens IF: J Widell Zetterstrom; A Fonn Witry, J Une Larss, H Ekdal, E Kack; H Finndell, R Schuller, M Erisson; E Chilufya, N Barkroth, J Asoro.

IK Sirius: D Nilsson; T Bjorkstrom, P Nwadike, J Colley; L Shabani, N G Netabay, J Roche, M Mathisen, J Karlsson; Y Sugita, C Kouakou.

DJU vs IKS Squads

Djurgardens IF: A. Witry, N. Bärkroth, E. Chilufya, H. Finndell, M. Eriksson, K. Holmberg, H. Radetinac, J. Löfgren, E. Banda, H. Ekdal, R. Schüller, E. Käck, J. Une-Larsson, A. Vasyutin, J. Widell Zetterström, C. Edwards, J. Asoro, E. Andersson, T. Vaiho, E. Kujović, L. Cornic, I. Hien.

IK Sirius: C. Kouakou, J. Ortmark, M. Mathisen, M. Saeid, E. Bulut, D. Mitov-Nilsson, T. Björkström, J. Roche, J. Colley, A. Hellborg, N. Netabay, A. Ståhl, Y. Sugita, K. Larson, L. Shabani, J. Karlsson, P. Nwadike, J. Persson, A. Vikman, S. Wikman.

