Dream11 Team Prediction

DLN vs HN Chinese Super League: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Dalian Professional vs Henan Jianye at Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base 5:30 PM IST: Also Read - TNJ vs SHG Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Super League: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Tianjin Teda vs Shanghai SIPG FC, Probable XIs at 5: 05 PM IST

The Chinese Football Association Super League, commonly known as Chinese Super League or CSL, currently known as the China, Ping An Chinese Football Association Super League for sponsorship reasons, is the highest tier of professional football in China, operating under the auspices of the Chinese Football Association. Also Read - Wales Winger Gareth Bale's Move to China Called Off by Real Madrid

DLN vs HN Dream11

Goalkeeper: W Yan Also Read - Cannavaro says China title race 'will go to last game'

Defenders: M Danielson, D Yanfeng, T Lei

Midfielders: O da Rosa, S Larsson, F Boxuan, L Zheng, M Hamsik

Forwards: H Dourado, S Rondon

SQUADS

Dalian Professional (DLN): Jiamin XU, Qinghao Xue, Li Xuebo, Zhang Chong, Tong Lei, Wang Xianjun, Xiao Zhou, Marcus Danielson, Dong Yanfeng, Ting Zhu, Shanping Yang, Li Jianbin, Yaopeng Wang, He Yupeng, Shan Pengfei, Ting Zhou, Li Shuai, Lin Liangming, Zhu Jiaxuan, Wei Wu, Sun Bo, Hui-Zhang, Long Zheng, Yang Lei, Wang Jinxian, Cui Ming’an, Huang Jiahui, Sun Guowen, Zhu Xiaogang, Zhao Xuri, Sam Larsson, Marek Hamsik, Yannick Carrasco, Wang Zhenao, Shan Huanhuan, Qianglong Tao, Emmanuel Okyere Boateng, Salomon Rondon

Henan Jianye (HN): Wei Peng, Wang Guoming, Wu Yan, Wen Zhixiang, Abduwal Ablet, Zhao Ke, Guo Jing, Luo Xin, Chen Hao, Liu Heng, Yang Kuo, Chuang Huang, Lu Yao, Gu Cao, Sui Donglu, Han Xuan, Zhang Wentao, Abraham Halik, Ma Xingyu, Shangyuan Wang, Zhong Jinbao, Benjian Li, Han Dong, Olivio da Rosa, Guoyuan Yang, Tim Chow, Wang Fei, Liu Bin, Boxuan Song, Yan Hao, Feng Boxuan, Fernando Karanga, Henrique Dourado, Franck Ohandza, Du Changjie, Zhang Xu, Wang Yifan, Christian Bassogog

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DLN Dream11 Team/ HN Dream11 Team/ Dalian Professional Dream11 Team/ Henan Jianye Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more.