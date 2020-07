Dream11 Team Prediction

The Chinese Football Association Super League, commonly known as Chinese Super League or CSL, currently known as the China, Ping An Chinese Football Association Super League for sponsorship reasons, is the highest tier of professional football in China, operating under the auspices of the Chinese Football Association.

Han Rongze, Liu Yang-II, Wang Tong, Zheng-Zheng, Xiao Zhou, Marouane Fellaini, Leonardo Pereira, Wang Jinxian, Roger Guedes, Shan Huanhuan, Salomon Rondon

SQUADS

Dalian Professional (DLN): Jiamin XU, Qinghao Xue, Li Xuebo, Zhang Chong, Tong Lei, Wang Xianjun, Xiao Zhou, Marcus Danielson, Dong Yanfeng, Ting Zhu, Shanping Yang, Li Jianbin, Yaopeng Wang, He Yupeng, Shan Pengfei, Ting Zhou, Li Shuai, Lin Liangming, Zhu Jiaxuan, Wei Wu, Sun Bo, Hui-Zhang, Long Zheng, Yang Lei, Wang Jinxian, Cui Ming’an, Huang Jiahui, Sun Guowen, Zhu Xiaogang, Zhao Xuri, Sam Larsson, Marek Hamsik, Yannick Carrasco, Wang Zhenao, Shan Huanhuan, Qianglong Tao, Emmanuel Okyere Boateng, Salomon Rondon

Shandong Luneng Taishan (SHD): Han Rongze, Wang Dalei, Yuchen Zhou, Dai Lin, Jianfei Zhao, Li Hailong, Liu Junshuai, Liu Yang-II, Song-Long, Wang Tong, Zheng-Zheng, Tamas Kadar, Wang Jiong, Chen Kerui, Hao Junmin, Huang Cong, Jin Jingdao, Liu Chaoyang, Liuyu Duan, Marouane Fellaini, Moises Magalhaes, Pedro Delgado, Song Wenjie, Wu Xinghan, Zhang Chi, Qi Tianyu, Junsheng Yao, Leonardo Pereira, Graziano Pelle, Liu Binbin, Roger Guedes, Xin Tian, Guo Tianyu

