DLSW vs PAHK Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club vs Pakistan Association of Hong Kong Match at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok 11.30 AM IST November 15 Sunday:

TOSS: The Hong Kong Premier League T20 match toss between Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club vs Pakistan Association of Hong Kong will take place at 11.00 AM IST – November 15, Sunday.

Time: 11.30 AM IST.

Venue: Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok

DLSW vs PAHK My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Zeeshan Ali

Batters – Daniyal Bukhari, Babar Hayat (vc), Waqas Khan, Anas Khan

All-Rounders – Ehsan Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Muhammad Balal

Bowlers – Mohammad Ghazanfar, Tanwir Afzal, Aftab Hussain

SQUADS

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club:

Ikram Hussain, Upul Rupasinghe, Waqas Khan, Ibraheem Mohammad Ishaq, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Dhananjay Rao, Mohsin Khan, Mehran Zeb, Aftab Hussain, Tanveer Ahmed, Ehsan Ayaz, Asad Nawaz Khan, Navdeep Singh, Abdul Urslan

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong:

Ali Naeem, Arbaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Daniyal Bukhari, Anas Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza, Tanwir Afzal, Hassan Khan Muhammad, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Zeeshan Ali, Aliyaan Zahir, Ehsan Nawaz, Mudassar Hussain, Manjinder Singh, Hamed Khan

