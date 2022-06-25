DNA vs PKC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Austria 2022 Fantasy Hints

DNA vs PKC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Austria 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Donaustadt vs Pakistan CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Seebarn Cricket Ground, 2 PM IST June 25, Saturday

Here is the ECS T10 Austria 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DNA vs PKC Dream11 Team Prediction, DNA vs PKC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DNA vs PKC Playing 11s ECS T10 Austria 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Donaustadt vs Pakistan CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Austria 2022.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Austria 2022 Series toss between Donaustadt and Pakistan CC will take place at 1.30 PM IST

Time – June 25, 2 PM IST



Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground.

DNA vs PKC My Dream 11 Team

Q Utmanzai, M Qasim, S Hayat, O Omari, S Khan, R Shigiwal, B Khan, Z Shinwari, S Zadran, I Safi, M Ajmal

Captain: S Khan Vice Captain: B Khan

DNA vs PKC Probable Playing XI

Donaustadt: Qadargul Utmanzai, Ahmad Naveed(wk), Razmal Shigiwal©, Baseer Khan, Sahel Zadran, Buset Omari, Mohammad Safi, Sarfaraz Zadran, Obaidullah Omari, Itibarshah Deedar, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel.

Pakistan CC: Naveed Hassan, Muhammad Qasim, Shadnan Khan, Amar Naeem©(wk), Sikandar Hayat, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Ajmal, Kamran Naeem, Imran Goraya, Adnannaser Naseri, Ziaurahman Shinwari.