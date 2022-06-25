DNA vs PKC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Austria 2022 Fantasy Hints
DNA vs PKC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Austria 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Donaustadt vs Pakistan CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Seebarn Cricket Ground, 2 PM IST June 25, Saturday
Here is the ECS T10 Austria 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DNA vs PKC Dream11 Team Prediction, DNA vs PKC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DNA vs PKC Playing 11s ECS T10 Austria 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Donaustadt vs Pakistan CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Austria 2022.
TOSS – The ECS T10 Austria 2022 Series toss between Donaustadt and Pakistan CC will take place at 1.30 PM IST
Time – June 25, 2 PM IST
Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground.
DNA vs PKC My Dream 11 Team
Q Utmanzai, M Qasim, S Hayat, O Omari, S Khan, R Shigiwal, B Khan, Z Shinwari, S Zadran, I Safi, M Ajmal
Captain: S Khan Vice Captain: B Khan
DNA vs PKC Probable Playing XI
Donaustadt: Qadargul Utmanzai, Ahmad Naveed(wk), Razmal Shigiwal©, Baseer Khan, Sahel Zadran, Buset Omari, Mohammad Safi, Sarfaraz Zadran, Obaidullah Omari, Itibarshah Deedar, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel.
Pakistan CC: Naveed Hassan, Muhammad Qasim, Shadnan Khan, Amar Naeem©(wk), Sikandar Hayat, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Ajmal, Kamran Naeem, Imran Goraya, Adnannaser Naseri, Ziaurahman Shinwari.
Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.