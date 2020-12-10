DNDK vs ARS Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Dundalk vs Arsenal UEFA Europa League – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match DNDK vs ARS. In the mega encounter in UEFA Europa League, Arsenal will lock horns against Dundalk on December 10 at Aviva Stadium. Arsenal are currently leading the Group B points table by winning all five games Arsenal are going through a rough patch with inconsistent performance in the Premier League, but they have been ruthless in Europa League. While Dundalk are at the last spot in Group B points table with zero wins in 5 games. Mikel Arteta side will look to continue their dominant run in the league against Dundalk. Aubameyang is expected to sit out for Arsenal in the match. Dundalk vs Arsenal Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DNDK vs ARS, Dundalk Dream 11 Team Player List, Arsenal Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Dundalk vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League, Online Football Tips Dundalk vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League. Also Read - RB Leipzig vs Man United: Solskjaer's Men Suffer 2-3 Defeat to Exit Champions League

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for DNDK vs ARS

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 11.25 AM IST – December 10 in India. Also Read - ARS vs RPD Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction UEFA Europa League: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Arsenal vs Rapid Wien Group B Football Match at Emirates Stadium 1.30 AM IST December 4 Friday

DNDK vs ARS My Dream11 Team

Goal-Keeper: Runar Alex Runarsson Also Read - LAK vs TOT Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction UEFA Europa League: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Lask Linz vs Tottenham Hotspur Football Match at Linzer Stadion 11.25 PM IST December 3 Thursday

Defender: Shkodran Mustafi, Sead Kolasinac, Andy Boyle, Sean Hoare

Mid-Fielder: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (VC), Dani Ceballos, Jordan Flores

Forward: Alexandre Lacazette (C), Nicolas Pepe, David McMillan

Dundalk vs Arsenal Probable Line-up

Dundalk possible starting line-up: Gary Rogers; Brian Gartland, Andy Boyle, Sean Hoare, Sean Gannon; Greg Sloggett, Chris Shields, Jordan Flores; Cameron Dummigan, David McMillan, Nathan Oduwa

Arsenal possible starting line-up: Runar Alex Runarsson; Cedric Soares, Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Mari, Sead Kolasinac; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Dani Ceballos, Emile Smith Rowe; Reiss Nelson, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe

Check Dream11 Prediction / DNDK Dream11 Team / ARS Dream11 Team / Arsenal Dream 11 Team / Dundalk Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.