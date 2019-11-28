He may have smashed records and created some that no other cricketer would even dare to achieve, but in all that rush India captain Virat Kohli admitted that he is not immune to failure, recent one being India’s ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final exit against New Zealand.

“Do I get affected by failures? Yes, I do. Everyone does. At the end of the day, I know my team would need me. I had the feeling so strong in my heart that I am going to come not out and make India go through that tough phase (in the semi-final),” Kohli told ‘India Today’.

“But then again, maybe that was I my ego talking because how can you predict something like that? You can only have a strong feeling or maybe it was a strong desire to do something like that,” he said.

Kohli elaborated on his plan to leave a legacy behind. He has so far scored 11,520 and 7,202 runs in ODIs and Tests respectively. “I hate losing. I don’t want to walk out and say I could have done this. When I step out on the field, it’s a privilege.

“When I walk out, I want to have zero energy. We want to leave behind a legacy that future cricketers will say we want to play like that.”

Kohli and his men recently notched up their 12th successive Test series win, beating Bangladesh 2-0 in a two-match rubber earlier this month. The team is currently gearing up for the limited-overs series against the West Indies starting December 6.