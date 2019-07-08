Pakistan vs Bangladesh: It was wonderful to see Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed win applause finally. After facing the heat from fans for almost a month and more for their performance in the ongoing World Cup 2019, Sarfaraz won applause for correcting a journalist. the journalist asked, “Do you not think Shoaib Malik deserved a farewell match against the Bengalis? (The journalist meant Bangladeshis when he said Bengalis)” Sarfaraz’s smart response was, “Don’t call them Bengalis, call them Bangladesh, or you also risk being banned.”

Here is the video where Sarfaraz corrects the journalist.

“There were many incidents, not just the one with me. There were incidents with other players in malls, lots of things happened. At the ground as well, things happened and we reported all of these incidents,” he added.

A lot of former Pakistan cricketers doubted that India did not give their best against England, putting obstacles in their side’s road to semifinals.

“No, no, it is not right to say this. I don’t think India lost because of us. England played well to win,” Sarfaraz told reporters.

“Shoaib is our senior-most player and though he did not have a good World Cup, he has served the country a lot. His presence in the team was very good for all of us,” Sarfaraz said.