Dream11 Team Prediction Doosan Bears vs KIA Tigers Korean Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match DOB vs KIA at Gwangju Kia Champions Field: Doosan Bears will once again square off against KIA Tigers in the upcoming fixture in the Korean Baseball League on Saturday (May 16) at the Gwangju Kia Champions Field. The match will kick-start at 1.30 PM (IST). The two sides will be taking on each other within a span of 24 hours. Previously, it was the Doosan Bears that registered a comprehensive 13-4 win over the KIA Tigers and as a result are now third in the league with six wins and three defeats. Also Read - PCCT United vs TCA Indians Dream11 Team Prediction, Taipei T10 League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips PCU vs TCI at Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan 1 PM IST

Meanwhile KIA Tigers, they are now at the eighth in the league with four wins and six defeats. The Tigers will be looking forward to a home comfort as they will be playing as the hosts in this encounter. Their opponents in Doosan Bears have been terrific so far and would be eyeing to get closer to the top spot on the points table. Also Read - TCI vs FCF Dream11 Prediction, Taipei T10 League, Semi Qualifier: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips TCA Indians vs FCC Formosans at Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan District on Saturday May 15 at 9:00 AM IST

My Dream11 Team

Outfield: L Woo Sung, C Hyung Woo, K Jae Hwan Also Read - HST vs TDR Dream11 Prediction, Taipei T10 League, Pool 2, Qualifier 3: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Hsinchu Titans vs Taiwan Daredevils at Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan District on Saturday May 16 at 7:00 AM IST

Infield: O Jae il, J Fernandez, K Jae Ho, C Jeong Yong

Pitcher: R Alacantra

Catcher: P Se Hyuk

DOB vs KIA Probable Playing 9

Doosan Bears: Jung Soo-Bin, Kim Jae-Hwan, Kim Jae-Hwan, Jose Miguel-Fernandez, Oh Jae-il, Park Se-Hyuk, Ryu Ji Hyeok, Park Kun-Woo, Ahn Gwon-Su.

KIA Tigers: Jang Yeon-Seok, Preston Tucker, Na Ji-Wan, Park Chan-Ho, Choi Hyung-Woo, Kim Sun-Bin, Han Seung-Taek, Choi Won-Joon, Lee Woo Sung.

DOB vs KIA Likely Squads

Doosan Bears –

Pitchers: Jeon Chang-min, Ham Deok-ju, Chris Flexen, Raúl Alcántara, Lee Yong-chan

Catchers: Park Sei-hyok, Choi Yong-je

Infielders: Park Ji-hoon, Shin Seong-hyun, Seo Ye-il, Kwon Min-seok, Song Seong-hwan, José Miguel Fernández, Hur Kyoung-min, Lee Byeong-hwi, Ryu Ji-hyuk, Oh Jae-won

Outfielders: An Kwon-soo, Kim Tae-geun, Kook Hae-seong, Jung Soo-bin, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Kun-woo, Kim Dae-han, Kim In-tae, Baek Dong-hoon, Kim Kyeong-ho, Yang Chan-yeol, Choi Ji-won.

KIA Tigers –

Pitchers: Lim Chan-kyu, Casey Kelly, Cha Woo-chan, Tyler Wilson, Lee Woo-chan.

Catchers: Lee Seong-woo, Yoo Kang-nam.

Infielders: Baek Seung-hyun, Kim Yong-eui, Jeong Keun-woo, Oh Ji-hwan, Kim Min-sung, Seo Sang-woo, Yang Suk-hwan, Kang Seung-ho.

Outfielders: An Ik-hun, Kim Hyun-soo, Lim Hoon, Lee Chun-woong, Park Yong-taik, Lee Hyung-jong, Moon Sun-jae, Chae Eun-sung.

