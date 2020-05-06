Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Doosan Bears vs LG Twins Korean Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match DOB vs LGT at Taiwan Stadium: In the tournament opener of the 39th edition of the Korean Baseball League 2020, Doosan Bears defeated LG Twins by an impressive margin of 8-2. Doosan Bears are the defending champions and the most successful side in the league. After winning the title last season, Bears took their overall count to six. The head to head record between both the sides is in favor of LG Twins as they have managed to secure wins in three games out of the total four games that they have played. In both the Preseason games of KBO league played last week, LG Twins secured a win in two games by a scoreline of 3-2 and 5-2.

Bears, who were the table-toppers in the last season of the tournament, seemed to have picked from where they left last year. Having found the winning momentum early on, they will now be looking to cause more damage.

My Dream11 Team

OF: K. Jae-Hwan (C), J. Soo-Bin, L. Chun-woong, Kim Hyun-soo

IF: H. Kyoung-min, K. Jae-Ho. K. Min-sung

P: C. Kelly (VC)

C: Y. Kang-nam

DOB vs LGT Probable Playing 9

Doosan Bears: Park Se Hyuk, Raul Alcantara, Jose Fernandez, Oh Jae Il, Choi Joo Hwan, Park Kun Woo, Kim Jae Hwan, Yang Chan Yeol, Kim Jae Hwan.

LG Twins: Kim Jae Seong, Casey Kelly, Kim Min Sung, Oh Ji Hwan, Roberto Ramos, Park Bu Seong, Lee Hyung Jong, Park Yong Taik, Lee Jung Woo.

DOB vs LGT Likely Squads

Doosan Bears –

Pitchers: Jeon Chang-min, Ham Deok-ju, Chris Flexen, Raúl Alcántara, Lee Yong-chan

Catchers: Park Sei-hyok, Choi Yong-je

Infielders: Park Ji-hoon, Shin Seong-hyun, Seo Ye-il, Kwon Min-seok, Song Seong-hwan, José Miguel Fernández, Hur Kyoung-min, Lee Byeong-hwi, Ryu Ji-hyuk, Oh Jae-won

Outfielders: An Kwon-soo, Kim Tae-geun, Kook Hae-seong, Jung Soo-bin, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Kun-woo, Kim Dae-han, Kim In-tae, Baek Dong-hoon, Kim Kyeong-ho, Yang Chan-yeol, Choi Ji-won.

LG Twins –

Pitchers: Lim Chan-kyu, Casey Kelly, Cha Woo-chan, Tyler Wilson, Lee Woo-chan.

Catchers: Lee Seong-woo, Yoo Kang-nam.

Infielders: Baek Seung-hyun, Kim Yong-eui, Jeong Keun-woo, Oh Ji-hwan, Kim Min-sung, Seo Sang-woo, Yang Suk-hwan, Kang Seung-ho.

Outfielders: An Ik-hun, Kim Hyun-soo, Lim Hoon, Lee Chun-woong, Park Yong-taik, Lee Hyung-jong, Moon Sun-jae, Chae Eun-sung.

