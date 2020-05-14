DOB vs LOG Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Doosan Bears vs Lotte Giants Korean Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match DOB vs LOG: The Korean Baseball League 2020 was originally scheduled to get underway from April. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed and all 10 of their exhibition games were cancelled. The season finally got underway from May 5. 10 teams are part of this season including NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Doosan Bears, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers, KT Wiz and Samsung Lions

DOB vs LOG My Dream11 Team

K Jae-Hwan (captain), J Soo-Bin, S Ah-Seop, C Jae-Hyun, J Fernandez (vice-captain), K Jae-Ho, D Machado, L Young-Ha, P Se-Hyuk

DOB vs LOG Squads

Doosan Bears: Park Kun-woo, Kim Jae-hwan, Ahn Gwon-su, Jung Soo-bin, Kuk Hae-sung, Kim In-tae, Jose Fernandez, Oh Jae-il, Choi Joo-hwan, Ryu Ji-hyeok, Lee Yoo-chan, Hur Kyoung-min, Kim Jae-ho, Oh Jae-won, Raul Alcantara, Chris Flexen, Yoon Myung-jun, Lee Hyung-bum, Lee Dong-won, Kwon Hyuk, Ham Duk-joo, Choi Won-joon Sr, Park Chi-guk, Kim Seung-hui, Lee Hyun-seung, Park Shin-ji, Chae Ji-sun, Lee Yong-chan, Yu Hui-kwan, Lee Young-ha, Park Se-hyuk, Lee Heung-ryun, Jang Seung-hyun, Chung Sang-ho

Lotte Giants: Son Ah-seop, Min Byung-hun, Jung Hoon, Kang Lo-han, Heo Il, Choo Jae-hyun, Jeon Jun-woo, Lee Dae-ho, Dixon Machado, An Chi-hong, Shin Bon-gi, Han Dong-hee, Kim Dong-han, Kim Min-soo Jr, Shin Yong-su, Dan Straily, Seo Jun-won, Kim Geon-guk, Choi Young-hwan, Oh Hyun-taek, Song Seung-jun, Jin Myung-ho, Park Jin-hyung, Jung Tae-seung, Noh Kyung-eun, Park Se-woong, Kim Dae-woo Sr, Kim Won-joong, Ko Hyo-jun, Park Shi-young, Koo Seung-min, Kim Yoo-young, Lee In-bok, Kim Joon-tae, Jung Bo-geun, Ji Sung-joon, Na Jong-deok

