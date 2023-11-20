Home

Fact Check: Does PM Modi Abandon Pat Cummins During ODI World Cup 2023 Presentation Ceremony?

New Delhi: There is an edited video going viral on social sphere where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen going back from the stage after handing over the men’s Cricket World Cup trophy to Australian captain Pat Cummins following their six-wicket win against hosts India.



India.com has checked the fact that the video is edited as after meeting Cummins, PM Modi was wishing his fellow teammates for their World Cup triumph, here is the video:

This is the unedited clip! pic.twitter.com/xUgVJTLSTV — Abhinav Prakash (@Abhina_Prakash) November 19, 2023

Earlier, A scintillating century by Travis Head proved to be the point of difference as Australia beat India by seven wickets to clinch their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title.

Australia has officially won a World Cup title in the decades of 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. For India, their decade-long wait for a major ICC Trophy continues as after overcoming the semifinal hurdle, they have lost in the final.

In the chase of 241, Men in Blue started off with an expensive over by Jasprit Bumrah as he was smashed for 15 runs, including three fours. Also, a catch was missed on the first ball itself.

At the end of the first ten overs of the powerplay, Australia was 60/3. Australia reached the 100-run mark in 19.1 overs.

Travis reached his half-century in 58 balls, with six fours and a six. Marnus Labuschagne also maintained the strike rotation and supported Head from the other end.

Australia kept marching towards victory and reached the 150-run mark in 27.1 overs. Travis proved himself as a player for big stages yet again, bringing up his century in 95 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes. India simply had no answers to Australia’s brilliance as the five-time champions reached the 200-run mark in 36.3 overs.

Labuschagne reached his fifty, his third of the tournament, in 99 balls, with three fours. Head was about to go for the winning runs, but was caught by Gill for 137 off 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes. Australia was 239/4 in 42.5 overs.

Australia clinched their sixth World Cup title, with Glenn Maxwell hitting the winning runs with seven overs and six wickets in hand. Bumrah took two wickets while Shami took a wicket. Siraj took a wicket as well.

