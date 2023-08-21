Home

Sports

Does Rinku Singh Fit Into India’s Asia Cup 2023 Squad as Reserve Finisher?

Does Rinku Singh Fit Into India’s Asia Cup 2023 Squad as Reserve Finisher?

Asia Cup: Once Riku came into bat, he took a couple of balls just to get his eye in and then a slog sweep for a boundary against Benjamin White got him going.

IND vs IRE: 'I Was Trying To Do What've Done In IPL', Rinku Singh After Guiding India To Victory In 2nd T20I Against Ireland. (Image: Twitter)

Dublin: All eyes were on young Rinku Singh when he finally got his chance to bat during the second T20I at The Village on Sunday. The left-hander missed out on getting a chance to bat in the opening T20I a couple of days back. When Rinku walked out to bat, India had just lost Sanju Samson after the right hander got India’s innings back on track with a partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad of 55. Once Riku came into bat, he took a couple of balls just to get his eye in and then a slog sweep for a boundary against Benjamin White got him going. Gaikwad perished and then Shivam Dube joined him. In the final two overs, Rinku dealt in sixes and provided India the perfect finish.

Trending Now

Rinku scored 38 off 21 balls. His dynamic knock was laced with three sixes and two fours. Eventually, after India won the game by 33 runs, Rinku was awarded the player of the match.

So, does he stand a chance of making India’s Asia Cup squad as the reserve opener?

The chances are slim but India does not have a designated-specialist opener after the retirement of MS Dhoni. Experts and fans believe Rinku is the player to do that job in the future after his recent heroics in the IPL.

“I am feeling very good. I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm. I listen to the captain (smiles). I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have born fruition. I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game,” Rinku said at the post-match presentation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES