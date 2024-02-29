Home

‘Doesn’t Apply To All’, Irfan Pathan Demands Hardik Pandya To Play Domestic Cricket After BCCI Snub Of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan

The star all-rounder Pandya, who has not played for Men in Blue since suffering an injury in a match against Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match, held on to Grade A contract.

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan backed Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer after they lost the central contract from BCCI because of not participating in domestic cricket. He also questioned BCCI for giving a rebate to all-rounder Hardik Pandya for not playing the white-ball domestic cricket.

Hardik is out of action since ODI World Cup 2023 and now he will feature in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Despite his absence from the field he was awarded with a Grade A contract by BCCI in their annual player retainership.

They are talented cricketers, both Shreyas and Ishan. Hoping they bounce back and come back stronger. If players like Hardik don’t want to play red ball cricket, should he and others like him participate in white-ball domestic cricket when they aren’t on national duty? If this… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 29, 2024

“They are talented cricketers, both Shreyas and Ishan. Hoping they bounce back and come back stronger. If players like Hardik don’t want to play red ball cricket, should he and others like him participate in white-ball domestic cricket when they aren’t on national duty? If this doesn’t apply to all, then Indian cricket won’t achieve the desired results!”tweeted Irfan Pathan.

In last year’s retainer, Iyer was in Grade B while Kishan was part of Grade C.

The last time Ishan played for India was in the T20I format against Australia in Guwahati, following that he failed to make his place in the first eleven. The 25-year-old was in the T20I squad in South Africa in December 2023 but did not take part in any of the three games.

On the other hand, Iyer was dropped from the India squad for the last three Tests after playing the first two Test of the five-match series against England where he managed to score just 35 runs in the matches played at Hyderabad and Vizag.

Meanwhile, the elite bracket, Grade A+, remains the same for the year with captain Rohit Sharma, veteran batter Virat Kohli, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as the top earners.

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, speedster Mohammed Shami, and Pandya retained their Grade A contracts, while KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, and Shubman Gill moved up from Grade B last year.

The top-ranked T20I hitter, Suryakumar Yadav is in Grade B along with rising phenom Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has received his maiden BCCI central contract. (

