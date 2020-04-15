Hailing wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, India pacer Ishant Sharma on Wednesday said that he is the toughest to bowl to in the nets and does not know where he is hitting hence it becomes difficult as a bowler as he may hit one straight back at you. Also Read - Imran Khan Was Behind Javed Miandad's Ouster From The Team in 1993: Basit Ali

“I think, to be honest, everyone is fine except Rishabh Pant. Because he doesn’t know where he is hitting. He might hit straight on your head as well,” Ishant Sharma said. Also Read - Love Babar Azam's Aggressive Mindset: Dale Steyn

Owing overseas success to the ‘healthy competition’ among bowlers, Ishant felt everyone deserves the credit as they have to take 20 wickets. Also Read - Rishabh Pant is Very Talented, Needs Guidance: Suresh Raina

“Everybody should take credit. If you don’t take 20 wickets, you can win a Test match. I think it’s been a healthy competition with the bowlers of the Indian cricket team,” Ishant said.

Speaking of the advantages he enjoyed for being a tall bowler, he also said that there are negatives of his height.

“The advantage (of his height) is that I get a lot of bounce when bowling. However, one of the disadvantages is that I get hit on my head whenever I am riding a car and there’s a bump on the road.”

Earlier, out of favour India cricketer, Suresh Raina also touted him as a special talent and felt he needs to be guided well.