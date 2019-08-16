Two-time Grand Slam winner Dominic Thiem will take part in the upcoming China Open after a three-year absence, tournament officials announced in Beijing on Friday.

This year marks his third career appearance at the tournament in Beijing, reports Xinhua news agency.

Being the second highest-ranked Austrian player (behind only Thomas Muster), he achieved a career-high ranking of world number four in 2017.

The 26-year-old swept the Indian Wells Masters, beating Roger Federer with a three-set victory this March to claim his career first Masters title before he captured the trophy by stunning Rafael Nadal in Barcelona.

Apart from Thiem, world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece, Russian world number eight Karen Khachanov and Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime had also confirmed their participation.

The highest-tiered tennis tournament in Asia, the China Open has been held for 16 consecutive years. It is scheduled to run from September 22 to October 6.