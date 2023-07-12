Home

Dominica Weather Forecast Prediction, India vs West Indies 1st Test: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at Windsor Park – CHECK DEETS

Dominica, Windsor Park, Roseau, Weather Forecast Prediction, India vs West Indies 1st Test: Rain set to intervene. Check Forecast for the day.

After a heartbreaking loss against Australia in the World Test Championship final, Rohit Sharma-led India start a new cycle of the WTC with their first Test against West Indies. The Test match would be played at Windsor Park in Dominica starting Wednesday. But unfortunately there are predictions of rain which would not be something the fans would hope for.

The Indian team could not have a training session on the eve of the game due to persistent rain.

Team India practice cancelled because of persistent rain! — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) July 11, 2023

According to accuweather.com, Day 1 of the first Test is expected to be hit by rain for a couple of hours. The temperature would be around the 27-degree Celcius. The good news is that the forecast for the next three days is of no rain.

India vs West Indies 1st Test: Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

India vs West Indies 1st Test: Full Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubhman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

