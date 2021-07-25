New Delhi: Mirabai Chanu took India by storm after claiming a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the 49kg category. The ace weightlifter opened the medal tally for India in the mega sporting event. It was the first time when India managed to win a medal on the opening day of competitions.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: India's Lone Gymnast Pranati Nayak Fails to Qualify For All Round Finals

After winning the medal, Mirabai expressed her love for pizza and said she will have the Italian dish first after achieving the glory.

"First, I am going to have a pizza. It has been a long time since I have not eaten one," Mirabai Chanu told NDTV. "And I have waited for this day for a long time, so first I'll have a pizza," she said.

The famous Pizza restaurant chain – Domino’s Pizza displayed an outstanding gesture to Mirabai’s reaction and said it will be treating the Olympic silver medallist free Dominos Pizza for life.

“@Mirabai_chanu Congratulations on bringing the medal home! You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn’t be happier to treat you to FREE Domino’s pizza for life Congratulations again!!, Domino’s tweeted.

@Mirabai_chanu Congratulations on bringing the medal home! 🙌🏽🥈You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn’t be happier to treat you to FREE Domino’s pizza for life 🍕😊

— dominos_india (@dominos_india) July 24, 2021



The 26-year-old from Manipur lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. With this, she exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift, leaving her shattered.

“I am very happy, I have been dreaming of this for the past five years. I am very proud of myself right now. I did try for gold but even silver is a great achievement for me,” Chanu told reporters after her career-defining triumph for which she had been training in the US for the past few months.