US President Donald Trump could be in Mumbai as a guest next month for the first-ever NBA match in India next month. Trump, during his speech, while addressing a crowd at the sold-out ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston. He asked Modi cheekily if he was officially invited for the event. “We are committed to ensuring Indians have access to the world’s best products. Soon, Indians will have access to NBA basketball. People will gather in Mumbai to watch the first NBA game in India. Am I invited, Prime Minister?” President Trump said. “Be careful. I may come,” he added.

Here is the video of Trump’s speech:

#WATCH US Pres Donald Trump: Very soon India will have to access to another world class American product-NBA basketball. Wow, sounds good. Next week thousands in Mumbai will watch the first ever NBA game in India..am I invited Mr. Prime Minister? I may come, be careful I may come pic.twitter.com/QmcyeXurLg — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

In a bid to promote the sport, 3000 school kids would be invited to Mumbai to watch India’s first-ever NBA match. Top NBA sides Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers will play two pre-season games on October 4 and 5.

The first game would be watched by students under the Reliance Foundation Jr NBA program and the second game on October 5 is open for fans.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the 50,000-strong crowd of the Indian-Americans to give a standing ovation to Indian parliamentarians for abrogating Article 370 at the Howdy, Modi event at Houston.

“Article 370 had deprived people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh of development. Terrorist and separatist elements were misusing the situation. Now after abrogation, people there have got equal rights.”