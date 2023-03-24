'Don't Compare Suryakumar With Samson', Says Kapil Dev After SKY's Consistent Failures In ODIs

Home

‘Don’t Compare Suryakumar With Sanju Samson’, Says Kapil Dev After SKY’s Consistent Failures In ODIs

Suryakumar Yadav will be now seen playing against Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season in Indian Premier League 2023. After IPL team India will renuite again for World Test Championship 2023 final.

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav was unable to perform with the bat in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia as he was dismissed for three golden ducks. The 32-year-old batter has impressed the world cricket with his remarkable performance in T20Is but somehow he has been unable to replicate his success in ODIs.

Sky’s average of 24 does not do justice to the skills he possesses. Amidst Surya’s consistent low returns in ODIs, calls to include Sanju Samson in the ODI team are on the rise, however, legendary Kapil Dev feels that team India is doing the right thing by backing Suryakumar Yadav.

“A cricketer who has played so well will always get more chances. Don’t compare Surya with Sanju Samson, it doesn’t seem right. If Sanju goes through a bad phase then you will talk about somebody else. This should not happen. If the team management has decided to back Suryakumar Yadav then he should be given more chances. Yes, people will talk, give their opinion but ultimately it’s the management’s call,” Kapil told ABP News.

“It’s very easy to talk after the match is finished. Maybe the idea behind sending Suryakumar at No.7 was to give him an opportunity as a finisher. This (shuffling of the batting order) is nothing new in ODIs. This has happened many times before. Yes, at times it can happen that a batter’s confidence is dented if he has been dragged down the order. But the onus rests on the player to tell his captain that ‘I can handle myself in the top order.’ The coach and captain must have taken the decision with particular thinking,” he added.

