Don’t Get Involved In Overseas Leagues, BCCI Tells Franchises Ahead Of IPL Auction: Report

The BCCI has made its displeasure known to the franchises on this issue ahead of the IPL Mini-Auction.

Kochi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is unhappy with some Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises owning teams in foreign T20 leagues and playing in overseas leagues with common players.

The BCCI has made its displeasure known to the franchises on this issue ahead of the IPL Mini-Auction on Friday, according to a report on the Cricbuzz website.

Three IPL franchises — Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals — own teams in the International League T20 (ILT20) in the United Arab Emirates while six teams — Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals – are involved in the upcoming league in South Africa (SA20). Besides, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings own teams in Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Though the BCCI understands the franchises have picked teams in overseas leagues to look after their “business interests”, it said it would not like them to make more such moves because it would have an impact on the IPL’s resources. The meeting was attended among others by BCCI secretary Jay Shah and IPL chairman Arun Kumar Dhumal.

“They tried to discourage them from participating in foreign leagues. They understood those who are already there. But they tried to dissuade us from taking such steps in the future,” an official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.