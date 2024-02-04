Home

‘Don’t Have Lot Of Words To Explain’ – Yashavi Jaiswal’s First Reaction After Maiden Double Hundred – WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third youngest Indian to score a Test double century when he scored 209 off 290 balls against England in the ongoing second Test.

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring his maiden Test double hundred. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Yashasvi Jaiswal was short of words after his maiden double hundred against England on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test match in Visakhapatnam. In an innings, where no Indian batter was able make a mark, the 22-year-old Mumbai batter stamped his authority with a 209 off 290 balls, helping India to 396 all out in the first innings after opting to bat first. Notably, Jaiswal was playing just his sixth Test.

“I enjoyed it every ball. It was nice to go out there and express myself. I don’t have a lot of words to explain, to be honest. I just enjoyed and I was so happy,” Jaiswal told BCCI.tv in his first reaction after a majestic innings.

