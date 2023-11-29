Home

”Don’t Keep So Much Of Hope”, Kapil Dev Makes Straightforward Remark On India’s ICC Campaigns

”Don’t Keep So Much Of Hope”, Kapil Dev Makes Straightforward Remark On India’s ICC Campaigns

The 63-year old also addressed about the shortcomings and it should be taken into account after every India victory.

Kapil Dev. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: Former India captain and 1983 World Cup winner, Kapil Dev has made a straightforward statement on the Men in Blue’s recently concluded ICC World Cup 2023 campaign and the future ICC campaigns in the near future. Dev has urged Indian fans for not keeping much high hopes so that they end up with broken hearts.

The all-rounder wants people not to create much hype and treat sports as sports only.

“Don’t keep so much hope that people end up with broken hearts. We need to keep a balance. Other teams also came to India to compete in the World Cup. We shouldn’t create so much hype. We need to look at sports as sports only. Whoever plays good on the day, we need to respect that. We are too emotional,” Kapil said at the inaugural tee off ceremony of Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational golf tournament in Gurugram.

“If they (India) win it feels really good. There are shortcomings which we need to address. It is not that you won’t have shortcomings after a win. What’s most important is to rectify them,” He said.

“They (India) won 10 matches in a row. Is it not enough? We should look at other teams as well. We shouldn’t compare anyone. What is important is to see whether they played good cricket or not. We played very good cricket. Final day was not ours so be it,” the 1983- World Cup-winning captain further added.

India batting first scored 240 runs on the board and Australia chased down the target in 43 overs to clinch their 6th ODI World Cup title.

