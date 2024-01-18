Home

Sports

Don’t Remember Last Time This Happened’, Rohit Sharma Speaks On Thrilling Double Super Over End To IND vs AFG Series

Don’t Remember Last Time This Happened’, Rohit Sharma Speaks On Thrilling Double Super Over End To IND vs AFG Series

Rohit Sharma led his team to a historic victory against Afghanistan in the third T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The series finale between Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team and Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan witnessed one of the most nail-biting endings. The thriller third T20I ended in a very rare double super over. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru witnessed an astonishing outing from the Indian captain.

Trending Now

The Indian skipper received the Player of the Match award and later opened up on the iconic double super over. “I don’t remember when was the last time this happened. I think I batted 3 times in one of the IPL games. Creating the partnership was important and we (Rinku and I) kept talking to each other to not lose that intent in big games and it was a good game for us to be in, the pressure was there and was important to bat long and deep, and not compromise on the intent we want to show,” said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

You may like to read

Rohit also praised the rising young star Rinku Singh for his performance in the final T20I and in the recent series. He said “The last couple of series that he played, he showed what he can do with the bat. Very calm and knows his strength pretty well. He is coming off age and doing what is expected of him and he has done really well for India. Augurs well for the team moving forward, wanted someone like that at the backend and we know what he has done in the IPL and he has carried that to the Indian colors as well.”

India beat Afghanistan in a double super over to complete a 3-0 lead in the 5-match T20I series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. With this victory against Afghanistan, Skipper Rohit Sharma now has the most T20I wins (42) as India’s captain in men’s cricket.

From the outset, the script seemed to favor India, who won the toss and opted to bat first. However, Afghanistan’s bowlers had other plans, wreaking havoc on the Indian top order and reducing them to a precarious 22/4 within the first powerplay. Just when the momentum seemed to slip away, Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh emerged as the saviors, conjuring a magical partnership that defied the odds.

Rohit Sharma’s masterclass took center stage as he crafted his fifth T20I century, a remarkable unbeaten 121 off 69 balls. Rinku Singh played the perfect supporting role, finishing unbeaten on 69* off 39 balls. The duo’s extraordinary 190-run partnership propelled India to a commanding total of 212/4 in 20 overs, with Afghanistan conceding 17 extras in the process.

Rohit’s blade danced with grace as he notched up his fifth T20I century, a feat that propelled him to the summit of centuries in the format, most by any batter in T20I, leaving behind the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Suryakumar Yadav. The innings, a masterpiece crafted with finesse, saw Rohit amass an unbeaten 121 off 69 balls, marking his highest T20I score and the fourth-highest individual score for India in T20Is.

In a stellar display of partnership, Rohit found an able ally in Rinku Singh, and together they orchestrated a monumental stand. The duo’s unbroken partnership of 190* runs not only became the highest for India in T20Is but also surpassed the 176-run milestone set by Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson against Ireland in 2022.

The record-breaking spree continued as India amassed 58 runs in the last two overs of their innings, setting a new benchmark for the most runs scored by any team in the 19th and 20th overs in all men’s T20s. This phenomenal achievement eclipsed Nepal’s 55 runs against Mongolia in the previous year’s Asian Games.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.