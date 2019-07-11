India vs New Zealand: He nearly did the impossible as a billion believed he and only MS Dhoni could do it. Ahead of the semi-final, the rumours of Dhoni retiring was making the rounds. After the loss, Kohli made it clear that Dhoni has not shared any information on that as yet. Fans now want Dhoni not to retire after he nearly won the match for India as he scored a gritty, under pressure 50 off 72 balls. India lost the match by 18 runs, but Dhoni’s dismissal was the last nail in the coffin. Till he was there in the middle, fans believed, that is the power of the former India skipper.

Here is how fans are reacting:

This breaks my heart into million Pieces 💔 You bash him & still fightes for You 💔No bc you’re not hurt You’re just sad !He’s hurt cuz he plays for his country not for Crowd 💔Haters You’ll never understand him.never💔I am always msd fan till my last breath 😍#DontRetireDhoni pic.twitter.com/8QD9xwxwJo — Surya Raghul (@suryaraghul58) July 10, 2019

Just realised that we have a year to go for the T20worldCup …& looking by the fitness of MSD he can definitely sustain more than a year in the internationals … and hope that India can lift the trophy…as that would be a perfect farewell??..#DontRetireDhoni — HRISHABH SINGH (@Hrishabh30) July 10, 2019

@msdhoni you have been a great captain. The whole world learnt something from you. There is still a lot more to learn from you for me.

Don’t even think about retiring.#dontretiredhoni#dhoniatcwc23 — ashish pal (@imashishpal) July 10, 2019

Talking about Jadeja and Dhoni’s performance, he said, “Jadeja had a really outstanding couple of games and his performance today is a great sign of his skill-set and what he can do for the team. Going out with so much of clarity and turning the whole game around in no time was outstanding.” (MATCH HIGHLIGHTS)

“MS (Dhoni) had a good partnership with Jadeja, and again it was a game of margins, and he (Dhoni) got run out in the end and it could have been anybody’s game (had not run out),” said Kohli, who made just 1 from 6 balls.

Kohli said 240 was a chaseable total on any surface but somehow his batsmen could not cross the line. “We knew that we had a good day yesterday and we were proud of that effort. We thought we restricted New Zealand to a score which was chaseable on any surface. And a very professional effort with the ball this morning. We felt we had the momentum and right mindset going forward,” he said.