‘Don’t Try To Command…’: MS Dhoni Reveals How He Earned Respect As A Leader

Under Dhoni, India had won two World Cups and a Champions Trophy besides reaching the top of ICC Test rankings for the first time.

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain India have ever produced under his captaincy Team India won all the ICC titles of that time. Under Dhoni, India had won two World Cups and a Champions Trophy besides reaching the top of ICC Test rankings for the first time.

Dhoni said that respect for a leader comes from his deeds rather than words. Dhoni has already announced his retirement from all forms of International cricket and currently leading his Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings.

“I always felt that earning respect (as a leader) is important as it does not come with the chair or rank. It comes with your conduct. People are insecure at times. Sometimes, even if the team believes in you, you are actually the first person who will not believe in you.

“To sum it up, don’t try to command respect but earn it, as it is very organic. Once you have that loyalty then the performance too will follow,” he said.

But the first step for that, Dhoni said, is to understand each and every player in the dressing room – their strengths and weaknesses.

“Some people love pressure and some people don’t like pressure. What is important is to understand the strength of the individual and the weakness of the individual.

“Once you have done that, you will start working on the weakness of a player without actually telling him that this is a weakness.

“So, it keeps a player confident and keeps the player from doubting himself. They like to see how it works and that is the job of a captain or coach to figure out what works for who,” he added.

The Jharkhand man said as a leader one has to keep things simple to get the best results out of a team.

“In that process, the simpler you keep things, the easier it will become for you. I always felt that the team (that he captained) had character because all of us were different.”

Dhoni will now be seen in action in the upcoming season of IPL. There are reports that this will be his last IPL as a player.

