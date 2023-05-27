Home

Captain, Leader, Legend Sunil Chhetri names possible candidates to lead India after his retirement.

Captain Sunil Chhetri singing the national anthem of India. (Image: Sunil Chhetri-Twitter)

New Delhi: Sunil Chhetri has proven himself time and again as the undisputed best footballer of India for the last 15 years and even falls among the best players ever produced in the sub-continent nation. He has smashed goal-scoring records for India, making him the all-time top scorer of the Blue Tigers and at the same time, he is also currently one of the active top-scorers at the international stage.

But with age catching up Chhetri and only few years left in his career, fans are actually concerned as who will lead Indian football after Captain Fantastic’s retirement ? In a virtual press-conference with select medias, India.com caught up with the Indian captain, who finally broke his silence on his so-called replacement and future of Indian football.

SUNIL CHHETRI NAMES FIVE POSSIBLE CANDIDATES

Chhetri admitted that there might be a little chance of finding a similar player like him but the likes of Gurpreet Sigh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan and many more Indian stars have the potential of becoming fine leaders. He has urged his countrymen not to worry about it as there would be a replacement who will be worthy, if not better than him.

”You might not see a direct successor of me right now. I can understand that I am not in the same age bracket as the senior ones. But now I can assure it that we have different leaders and all of them are very capable and doing their best. I took some names- Amrinder Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Rowlin Borges, all of them are doing well for their clubs and are potential captains of their respective clubs”, he told.

Dear Manipur, you were amazing. Your love, hospitality, and support were all felt in big measure. Hope the two wins over the week gave you some joy back as well. pic.twitter.com/FjEscSEXww — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 29, 2023

”They’ve improved a lot and you won’t find probably a similarity with the kind of player I am with them. But definitely, they are worthy leaders and making sure they are good examples. They are very helpful to the boys and encourage the youngsters a lot. If for a small example, a lot of things I used to say 7-8 years back. Small things about giving your best, being a good example or eating well. I do not have to. I am just quietly sitting and all the five names I have taken, take charge and what it does, it makes a very good atmosphere in the team that everyone wants to improve. To all the countrymen, do not worry. I am a fossil, I have played for a long time and may not find the exact replacement but they are many, if not better than me, they will do well”, he further added.

Seventy Five Years on, the script remains the same – to be better Indians, and better humans. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HJRGvn1lGt — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) August 15, 2022

IMPORTANCE TO MENTAL STRENGTH

The Igor Stimac-led Indian Football Team have appointed Shyamal Vallabhjee as sports psychologist to help the boys mentally ahead of the Intercontinental Cup, which starts from June 9 in Bhubhaneshwar. Vallabhjee has the experience of working with IPL franchises, professional golfers and even at ATP Tours and we have seen in the past how appointing such psychologists have actually reaped dividends for the team. Chhetri said that it would be very early to give a feedback but as of now the boys in the group are getting along with Vallabhjee quite well and things are on the positive side for the team.

”Well, it’s just been one week. Probably I would be able to answer this question little bit later. Yes, in the first 17 days of our encounter with him all of us are liking it. A little bit different stuff to think about. He’s good because the feedback we’ve got as players are opening now, coming up with different things that were in their heads, which is important. It is not easy when you have a long season and you get 3-5 days of break and come back into the national team and put on the motor again to provide the outmost output. It is not easy”, the 38-year old said.

”Hence, people like Shyamal are helpful as he is giving us different stuff to think about, different answers to deal with the stuff. It is a good start as few of the sessions and seminars we had was very fruitful. In fact, I would be probably able to answer it after a month or two. In the starting, everyone is liking it, everyone is intrigued and excited”, he concluded.

Ball ⚽️ at their feet = Smiles on their faces 😁😆 The #BlueTigers 🐯 are clearly having a great time as they train hard everyday 🙌🏽🤩 Is there any better feeling than playing football with your best mates? 👥⚽️🏃🏽‍♂️ #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/UcFKeRvWS6 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 27, 2023

INDIAN FOOTBALL TEAM’s 2023 SCHEDULE

The upcoming Intercontinental Cup will see India cross swords with Lebanon, Mongolia and Vanautu. Shortly after playing in Bhubhaneshwar, India will travel to the southern part of the country to Bengaluru to play the SAFF Championship from June 21 onwards. India are grouped with Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan in Group A. The Blue Tigers will also play the King’s Cup in Thailand in September and the Merdeka Cup in Malaysia in October, before heading to play the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar in January 2024. India will play strong sides like Australia, Syria and Uzbekistan in Group B at Asian football’s biggest stage.

