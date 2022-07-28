Birmingham: The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and the Organising Committee of 23rd Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Australia in 2026 have not slammed the door shut on shooting competitions in the next edition of the Games.Also Read - Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: Date, Time, All You Need To Know

Shooting competitions were dropped from the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games that start here on Thursday and there were fears that it could go missing from the sports programme of the next edition too after the organising committee of the Games in Victoria in 2026 recently released an initial list of sports that they want on the programme. Also Read - India's Schedule on Day 1, CWG 2022, Birmingham: All You Need to Know

That had raised concerns in both India and Australia that the sport could miss out once again. As per the Commonwealth Games rules, there are only two compulsory sports — athletics and swimming — the organising committee can pick 15-16 sports from a long list as per various factors conducive for them to make up the final programme of 19 sports on the programme. Also Read - IND Women vs AUS Women Cricket LIVE Streaming, CWG 2022: Schedule, Predicted 11, Date, Timing, And All You Need to Know

On Thursday, Katie Sadlier, CEO of Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) said that the Victorian State Government has opened the expressions of interest process for the inclusion of sports beyond the initial 16 planned and shooting is one of the sports that is being considered.

“The international federation of shooting sports has been asked to present their case and it will be considered. The expression of interest received will be considered in September and a final decision on the sports on the programme will be made by the end of 2022,” she said during a press briefing organised jointly by the CGF and the Organising Committee (OC) of 2022 Games.

The Commonwealth Games Federation and the Victorian 2026 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee has also received a request from the Indian Olympic Association to include archery and wrestling besides shooting to be included in the programme for the 2026 Games.