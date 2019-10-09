Indian sprinter Nirmala Sheoran has been banned for four years for doping violation and is stripped of gold medals won in the 400 meters and 4×400 meters relay at the 2017 Asian Championships held in India.

Sheoran, 24, was tested positive for the steroids drostanolone and metenolone at a competition in India in June 2018 and athlete accepted the charges.

Nirmala, whose biological passport also showed irregular blood readings, “accepted the charge, did not request a hearing and was ready to accept the consequences,” the The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said.

The 24-year-old Nirmla’s ban was backdated to take effect on 29 June 2018. Her results from August 2016 to November 2018 were disqualified.

On 29 June 2018, Sheoran underwent an in-competition doping control at the ‘58th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships’ held in Guwahati, India. The athlete provided a urine sample which had traces of drostanolone and metenolone – prohibited Substances under the WADA 2018 Prohibited List.

Nirmala had won gold medals in the 400 meters and 4×400 relay at the 2017 Asian Championships held in India. She ran in both events at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and was eliminated in the heats.