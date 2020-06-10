The National Anti-Doping Agency (Nada) is yet to make it official, but it is learnt that basketballer Amritpal Singh – who became the first Indian to feature in the Australian National Basketball League boxer Neeraj Phogat and shooter Sharvan Kumar for alleged consumption of banned substances, suggested a Times of India report on Wednesday. Also Read - India seal historic quarterfinals berth at FIBA Asia Championship

Since making his national debut in 2011 in the FIBA Asia Championship in 2011, Amritpal has been a permanent fixture in the side. During the 2016 FIBA Asia Challenge in Iran, Singh was at the top of his game and averaged a staggering 18 points and 10 rebounds per game. His good performance was rewarded as he was signed by Sydney Kings for the 2017-18 NBL season.

On the other hand, Neeraj Phogat – the pugilist who competes in the 57 kg category is reported to have been banned for four years by Nada. The wrestler had been put on a provisional Nada suspension after testing positive for performance-enhancing, muscle-building drug Ligandrol on December 2, 2019. “Boxer Neeraj Phogat has also been excluded from the TOPS scheme due to her provisional suspension by Nada,” the SAI had said in a statement on December 5, 2019.

Phogat shot to fame last year after she beat Sonia Chahal and Manisha Moun — in Indian Open on May 25, 2019. She had also won a bronze at the Strandja Memorial tournament in Bulgaria.