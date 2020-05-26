DOR vs BAY Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match DOR vs BAY: After being halted for just over two months due to the coroavirus pandemic, top-flight football action resumes in Germany through Bundesliga. It's the first elite football competition to resume in Europe after the health crisis tipped the world upside down. After presenting a comprehensive plan to the German politicians, the German Football Association (DFB) got the green signal to resume matches behind closed doors. Strict social distancing norms are to be followed for the remainder of the season. The season will conclude on June 27.

What: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

When: May 26, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

DOR vs BAY My Dream11 Team

M Neuer, A Hakimi, M Akanji, A Davies, J Boateng, T Hazard, R Guerreiro, Thiago Alcantara, R Lewandowski, E Haaland (vice-captain), T Muller (captain)

DOR vs BAY Squads

Borussia Dortmund: Roman Burki, Luca Unbehaun, Eric Oelschlagel, Marwin Hitz, Achraf Hakimi, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Lukasz Piszczek, Mats Hummels, Mateu Morey, Leonardo Balerdi, Manuel Akanji, Nico Schulz, Marcel Schmelzer, Thorgan Hazard, Marco Reus, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Brandt, Giovanni Reyna, Emre Can, Axel Witsel, Chris Fuhrich, Tobias Raschl, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Mario Gotze

Bayern Munich: Sven Ulreich, Manuel Neuer, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Christian Fruchtl, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba, Lukas Mai, Alvaro Odriozola, Jerome Boateng, Serge Gnabry, Philippe Coutinho, Kingsley Coman, Ivan Perisic, Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara, Oliver Batista Meier, Sarpreet-Singh, Mickael Cuisance, Javi Martinez, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leon Dajaku, Joshua Zirkzee, Jann-Fiete Arp

