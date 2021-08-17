DOR vs BAY Dream11 Tips And Prediction German Super Cup

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction German Super Cup – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match DOR vs BAY at Signal-Iduna-Park: In another exciting German Super Cup battle, Borussia Dortmund will host Bayern Munich in a big-ticket encounter at the Signal-Iduna-Park on Wednesday night – August 18 in India. The German Super Cup DOR vs BAY will kick-off at 12 AM IST. Borussia Dortmund will head into the DFL-Supercup Final buzzing with confidence as they won their Bundesliga opener 5-2 against Eintracht Frankfurt. On the other hand, Bayern could only manage a 1-1 draw in their opening game against Borussia Monchengladbach. Bayern with eight titles are the most successful side in this competition and will hope to kickstart their new campaign with another trophy. The German Super Cup telecast will not be available in India. The online live streaming of German Super Cup will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The German Super Cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will kick-off at 12 AM IST – August 18.

Venue: Signal-Iduna-Park.

DOR vs BAY My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Manuel Akanji

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Jude Bellingham

Forwards: Erling Haaland (C), Robert Lewandowski (VC), Thorgan Hazard

DOR vs BAY Predicted Playing XIs

Borussia Dortmund: Gregor Kobel; Felix Passlack, Antonios Papadopoulos, Manuel Akanji, Nico Schulz; Thomas Delaney, Giovanni Reyna, Jude Bellingham; Thorgan Hazard, Erling Haaland, Donyell Malen.

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Omar Richards, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski.

DOR vs BAY SQUADS

Borussia Dortmund (DOR): E. Haaland, G. Reyna, M. Reus, T. Hazard, G. Kobel, N. Schulz, M. Akanji, M. Dahoud, F. Passlack, A. Witsel, J. Bellingham, T. Delaney, D. Malen, A. Papadopoulos, Y. Moukoko, S. Tigges.

Bayern Munich (BAY): R. Lewandowski, M. Neuer, D. Upamecano, N. Süle, A. Davies, J. Kimmich, L. Goretzka, J. Stanišić, T. Müller, S. Gnabry, L. Sané, J. Musiala, K. Coman, B. Sarr.

